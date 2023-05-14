NAU grad mentors Native American girls

After graduating with a Biology degree, Jess Harmon will be installed as the leader of an explosive ordinance disposal team for the US Army.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona University Biology graduate Jess Harmon is a hometown hero of sorts.

She’s a promising leader in the military and a proud alum of Flagstaff High School, where she played kicker and cornerback on the football team. Harmon’s football jersey even hangs in a local steakhouse.

“I point it out every time my mom and I go there. Hey Mom, that’s my jersey!” Harmon said, laughing.

Harmon has exceeded expectations and challenged norms since she was young. Her graduation from NAU represents a milestone of many. As the college recently reported, Harmon has received several accolades for leadership and service.

After graduating with a Biology degree, Harmon will be installed as the leader of an explosive ordinance disposal team for the U.S. Army.

Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant, Harmon said she thrives under pressure.

“I was gifted early on with a noisy household and lots of siblings and military parents so I was able to adapt to putting aside the noise and getting what I needed to done,” Harmon said.

Harmon said she realizes she is uniquely positioned to inspire others. Her mother is Native American and her father is Caucasian.

“I’ve been able to peak into both communities throughout my life,” Harmon said. “We are far from our reservation but my mom has helped keep our heritage close to us.”

Harmon’s mother is from the Seminole Tribe in Florida.

Harmon has mentored Native American girls and visited high schools to discuss the value of Junior ROTC. Harmon hopes girls she meets will seize opportunities the way she has learned to do in her life.

“I think there’s a stigma against young women of color and it’s something I’ve tried to break throughout my life,” Harmon said. “I’m proud to be able to turn around and show the little Native girls, like, ‘hey look what I just did. You can do it to.’”

