Indian boarding schools: Could this empty lot in Phoenix be hiding a dark history?

An empty corner lot in the heart of Phoenix might be hiding one of the city's darkest secrets.

The U.S. investigation was spearheaded by Deb Haaland, the nation's first Native American Secretary of the Interior.

For the last year, the federal government has been investigating these Indigenous boarding schools after hundreds of bodies of indigenous children, some as young as 3, were found at former residential schools in Canada.

Phoenix Indian School was one of more than 350 Indigenous boarding and residential schools in the U.S. – 51 of the facilities were in Arizona.

The mystery of the corner lot is consistent with the history: No one cared enough to mark it.

But in the sunniest city in America, that empty corner lot on Central and Indian School might be hiding one of Phoenix's darkest secrets: Graves from a time when the land was part of Phoenix Indian School – a place where Native children were stripped of their identities after being torn from their families and tribal land and taken to live, work and learn how to be White.

Surrounding much of that empty corner lot is Steele Indian School Park, a community space home to several festivals each year, where volleyball teams play on sand courts to the north, and VA Medical Center visitors find solace in the Entry Garden to the southeast that spirals into a peaceful pond.

It’s fenced off, full of trash and sits forgotten as the rest of the once-160 acres of the former Indian residential school has found new life.

"And they have a marked gravesite there," she said. "Carlisle was open for maybe 30 years? Phoenix Indian School was open for 99 years."

To put it in perspective, Talahongva explained, Phoenix Indian School was modeled after Carlisle Indian School , the first Indian boarding school that opened in Pennsylvania.

"There was a polio outbreak where those kids died," Talahongva told 12 News. "The Herd [Museum] has letters from, you know, school officials saying 'Dear Mom and Dad, your son died. We buried him in a good Christian funeral.'"

Talahongva is the executive producer for Indian Country Today , an adviser who helped in the curation and development of Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories , a permanent exhibit at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, and was previously the curator at the Phoenix Indian School Visitor Center.

"The government did not send the bodies home. It was too expensive. It was too cumbersome," said Patty Talahongva, a Hopi woman who attended Phoenix Indian School with her sister from 1978-79. "For 99 years, this school existed, yet, they don't have a record of a graveyard. Where did these kids get buried?"

A 1930 letter to the school from the Department of the Interior questions why the department was receiving reports about Navajo children sent to Phoenix Indian School losing their health, contracting tuberculosis, and "numbers of them dying."

But some documents from the National Archives and Records Administration do show outbreaks of illness and death among students at the school.

Phoenix Indian School opened in 1891 and documents show record-keeping was poor, especially during the first 40 years. A 1933 letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior scolds the school's superintendents and on-site medical staff accusing them of not keeping or retaining records.

Chapter 2 : Unmarked graves?

Laurene Montero, City of Phoenix archaeologist, said there doesn’t appear to be any direct evidence of a cemetery at the former Phoenix Indian School property.

"To my knowledge, there haven’t been any tribal claims of relatives or ancestors having been interred at the school," Montero said.

Studies done by Arizona State University in the early-1990s explored an area near the northeast corner of the school property – opposite of the empty corner lot – where a track and possible trash pit were located. Researchers located dozens of historical items from the school grounds -- but no graves.

But Talahongva feels otherwise, suggesting that the empty corner lot where the original Phoenix Indian hospital was located could contain unmarked graves.

The 15-acre corner lot was sold after the school shuttered in 1990.

A nonprofit organization planted a community garden on the lot in 2012 on a temporary lease from Barron Collier who had bought the property to develop.

"I helped, we planted there," Talahongva said, adding that gardeners would ask questions about the project and wanted to know about her experience at Phoenix Indian School.

"And they were telling me all these stories about, 'Oh, yeah, we're not supposed to dig deeper. And then they showed me little blue cobalt medicine bottles they'd found in the ground," she said. "But in my mind, I'm thinking ... they're probably convenient locations to bury, you've got the hospital right there."

The garden abruptly closed in 2017.

The fenced-off property is now owned by the private entrepreneurial investment firm The Pivotal Group. Richard Garner, the firm's chief operating officer, gave the following statement to 12 News: