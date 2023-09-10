Basha family donating The Eddie Basha Collection of American Indian and Western American fine art

The 2,000-piece collection includes paintings, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, katsina and basketry from Arizona tribes.

PHOENIX — In 1971 Eddie Basha Jr. started collecting American West Art that included Native American Art. In 1992, his large collection was displayed for the public at the gallery at the Bashas’ headquarters in Chandler.

Eddie Basha Jr. passed away in March of 2013. The large family-owned grocery chain was sold to The Raley's Companies in 2021.

The massive art collection needed a new home.

“We're really glad that cultural institutions really do enhance our world and our lives. So, we've always been supportive of our museums This is just another way to continue that support,” said Nadine Basha. Basha’s widow.

Stephen Roe Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community, said Basha had great respect for the local tribes.

“His admiration for the culture you saw. You see around us. The beautiful art collection he amassed over his lifetime. Now that legacy will carry on,” said Stephen Roe Lewis.

The collection will remain at its Chandler location through Nov. 30 before moving to new homes in Phoenix and Scottsdale.

