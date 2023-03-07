'We are taking first step to stop the abuse': Hobbs creates task force on missing, murdered Indigenous people

The Arizona task force will collaborate with state, federal and tribal agencies to reduce and end violence against Indigenous people in the state.

ARIZONA, USA — Saying "our state has long ignored tribal leaders' pleas for help," Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed an executive order Tuesday establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

The governor's office said the task force would collaborate with state, federal and tribal agencies to address recommendations from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Study Committee, which works to reduce and end violence against Indigenous people in our state.

In addition, the task force will collaborate with the Arizona Attorney General's Office, tribal governments, and law enforcement to collect data on violence against Indigenous people, including data on missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“Today, we are taking the first of many steps to stop the abuse, exploitation, and violence against Indigenous Peoples. I want to thank the Indigenous People’s Caucus at the state legislature, along with tribal leaders statewide, who have been instrumental in raising awareness of this epidemic and for laying the groundwork for this task force," Hobbs said.

In 2019, former Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill that assembled a task force assigned to collect data and investigate how to combat violence committed against Indigenous women and girls.

Hobbs, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Senator Theresa Hatathlie, Gila River Indian Community Lieutenant Governor Monica Antone, and other tribal leaders worked together to build the new task force.

