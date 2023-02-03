Missing Arizona girl found in Utah man's basement, authorities say

The Utah Attorney General's Office said a juvenile from Arizona is safe after she was found in the home of a convicted sex offender.

SALT LAKE CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been recently found in the Utah home of a convicted sex offender, officials said.

The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that investigators had located a juvenile from Arizona in the basement of 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson.

On Jan. 31, officials in Utah were notified of the girl's possible connection to Sorenson, who was previously convicted of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult and is listed on Utah's sex offender registry.

Arizona officials have been notified that the juvenile was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s advocate, the attorney general's office said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to assist (probation officers) and Arizona authorities in this case, and relieved the victim is now in a safe place,” said Richard Piatt, a spokesperson for the Utah Attorney General's Office.

Sorenson could be charged with violating his probation as well as new criminal charges.

