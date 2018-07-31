(NBC News) Senate Democrats took aim Tuesday against plastic guns manufactured on 3D printers.

"The idea of these print-on-command ghost guns is as scary as they sound!" said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

President Trump also tweeted concern Tuesday morning, saying "I am looking into 3D plastic guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn't seem to make much sense!"

However, an administration settlement in June with a company called Defense Distributed will allow the publication of the weapon designs.

Company founder Cody Wilson cited the first and second amendments for the right to post downloadable blueprints for the firearms online.

Nine attorney generals filed suit Monday for a court injunction to block the government's settlement and Pennsylvania already had an emergency hearing to block users in the state from accessing the files.

Concerns stem from the ease plastic weapons could have in evading security measures and the absence of registration or serial numbers.

