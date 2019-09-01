The president addressed the nation from the Oval Office for the first time since taking office.

The president focused on border security, the proposed wall along the southern border and the government shutdown currently in its third week.

12 News gathered a voter panel to react to the issues.

"I think we are rapidly approaching that red line where we are going to do … to do something," Matt Gale, registered Republican and former veteran said.

Opinions on the panel were split. Suzanne Sharer voiced support for the president and the wall.

"We deserve security." Sharer said. "This has been going on for many years."

Democrats Tonya Norwood and Phil Guana both expressed opposition to the wall and the border security issue.

"There is no crisis; there never has been," Guana said.

"He's creating the crisis," Norwood said.

All four panelists felt there was not much to be learned from either side during the address and the subsequent response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"It's all politics at this point, and I think if those three can get in a room and learn how to gracefully exit, it's done in 45 minutes," Gale said.

"I would like to see this end. I think it's time. Everyone is tired of all this," Guana said