PHOENIX — The deadline to register for Arizona’s presidential preference election next month is fast approaching.

Democrats must register by Feb. 18 in order to participate in the March 17 election. Only voters registered with the Democratic Party can participate, so independent voters must register with the party.

Meanwhile, Republicans and third parties won't participate in the state primary as President Donald Trump continues his bid for reelection.

People who recently moved or want to change political parties must complete a new voter registration form.

To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Arizona and at least 18 years old at the time of the election.

For more voting information, go to the state’s website.

