PHOENIX — Facing a community backlash, Gov. Doug Ducey has killed his plan to put the state ban on "sanctuary cities" in the Arizona Constitution.

The backlash had spread over the last several days, from immigration activists who packed a Capitol hearing room, to community organizations, business executives and a major business group, led by a Ducey ally.

Whether Ducey realized it or not, he had turned back the clock 10 years to the SB 1070 era - one of the most divisive periods in recent memory.

The financial and reputational damage to Arizona caused by SB 1070 left a mark on many business leaders who lived through the period.

The governor backed down Thursday night.

A spokesman said:

"The governor stands firmly with the people of Arizona in opposition to sanctuary cities — a California-style policy rejected overwhelmingly by voters in Tucson last fall...

"While these proposals will not be moving forward, the State of Arizona will continue to oppose any effort to create sanctuary cities."

During his State of the State speech in January, Ducey called for a statewide vote in November on enshrining the sanctuary city ban in the Constitution.

The ban was at the heart of SB 1070, the law signed by Gov. Jan Brewer in 2010 that required local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Ducey assigned the task of shepherding the bills through the Legislature to GOP State Rep. T.J. Shope of Coolidge.

Shope said the putting the ban in the Constitution was a "technical change."

In fact, it would have made it virtually impossible for future Legislatures to change the language in the ban.

Ducey's plan was widely viewed as an election-year ploy, a carrot to drive Republican voters to the polls.

President Trump praised the ban during his Phoenix rally Wednesday night.

The timing for Ducey's walkback Thursday night appears tied to a Capitol hearing on the plan scheduled for Friday.

A raucous hearing last week led Republican State Sen. Eddie Farnsworth to order the removal of protesters.

12 News has learned the Greater Phoenix Leadership, a major business group chaired by Arizona Cardinals President and Ducey confidant Mike Bidwill, was preparing to publicly oppose the sanctuary city vote.

Despite the controversy caused by Ducey's plan, the Arizona ban on sanctuary cities remains in place.

Arizona communities can't block their law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Arizona's top federal prosecutor – a Trump appointee – says the current ban on sanctuary cities works.

"You hear cities regularly making a show as if they are opposed to immigration enforcement," U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey said at a recent news conference.

"But in fact, they cooperate."

