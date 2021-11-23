'Huge dose of realism': Why Arizona needs to move faster to shore up water supply - and why you'll be paying for it

Experts are sounding the alarm as a major source of Arizona's water is shrinking faster than expected.

PHOENIX — The new year will start with a new chapter in Arizona's water saga -- and it's a cold splash of reality.

Arizona's major source of water, Lake Mead, is dwindling faster than anticipated just two years ago, according to Joanna Allhands, an Arizona Republic columnist who's chronicled the state's water story for several years.

The impact on water users is likely to be more conservation, higher taxes and higher water bills, Allhands says on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off" on 12 News.

"In normal times this might sound like fear-mongering," Allhands said. "But when you talk to folks in the water community there is a real concern. There's definitely a huge dose of realism right now."

Allhands and "Square Off" moderator Brahm Resnik do a deep dive on the issues on this weekend's show.

Water Stories Worth Your Time

Arizona's water challenges are playing out all over the state:

Where will the water come from to serve a proposed master-planned community in Buckeye that would be the size of Flagstaff?

Investment firms are buying up Arizona farmland to ship their water to big cities.

