A divided House of Representatives set the rules moving forward for the impeachment inquiry of President Trump on a 232-196 vote Thursday.

All Republicans along with two Democrats were against the resolution. The vote laid down the ground rules as lawmakers hold public hearings before a possible vote to recommend Trump's removal from office.

READ: House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry

It is likely to take weeks or more before the House decides whether to vote on actually impeaching Trump. If the House does vote for impeachment, the Senate would hold a trial to decide whether to remove the president from office.

But if articles of impeachment were to be brought before the full House, which Democratic members from Arizona would support it?

Arizona has five Democratic House members representing five of it's nine congressional districts. All of them support the inquiry, according to the Associated Press.

More than half of Arizona's five Democratic members support the impeachment. Rep. Greg Stanton of District 9 had no response.

Tom O'Halleran, whose District 1 was won by President Trump in the 2016 election, was undecided.

Check out the interactive roll call below: