Where’s Ducey? Arizona’s governor has not held a news conference for 18 days

PHOENIX — It’s a signature of any healthy democracy.

The ability of news reporters to ask elected leaders direct unscripted questions, but for 18 days, Gov. Doug Ducey has not held a news conference.

During that time, the rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have risen in the state. There was also the presidential election, the president is outright claiming was rigged.

When asked by email, a spokesperson for Ducey did not answer directly when Ducey would hold his next news conference.

“The Department of Health Services provides daily updates via its daily dashboard. The governor and health department also publish regular videos with new developments and guidance,” said Communication Director Patrick Ptack.

On Monday, Ducey released a new message on YouTube.

Ducey may be avoiding a news conference because he would undoubtably face questions about President Donald Trump.

Since the election was called by media outlets more than a week ago, Trump has promoted several false claims and repeatedly stated outright that he won.

Ducey said in a previous statement he will respect the election results after the president’s legal challenges are completely adjudicated.

Over the weekend, Ducey did congratulate Mark Kelly on his senate election after Republican Martha McSally conceded the race.

But Ducey, who was an honorary chair of the Arizona Trump Campaign, has remained silent on President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

