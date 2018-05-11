MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Polls will open all over Maricopa County in about 12 hours. If you do not know where you are supposed to vote yet, don't worry, we've got you covered.

All polls open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

All residences in Maricopa County have an assigned polling location. It's very easy to locate yours. You simply visit the county recorder's site here and then punch in your address, and it will give you the address of your assigned location.

If you cannot make it to your specific polling location on Tuesday, or there are problems at said polling location, there are 40 "vote anywhere" locations all over the county where you can vote at no matter what your assigned location is.

We've included a map below that has all 40 locations; simply click on the blue markers to see info on a location.

For all the information you need before heading to the polls, including info on candidates in specific races, propositions and other ballot measures, click here.

Remember, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Results will start pouring in at 8 p.m. and go all night. You can track results throughout the night here on 12news.com.