PHOENIX — The Democratic presidential debate is coming to Phoenix on March 15, two days before voting ends in Arizona's Democratic presidential primary.

The debate will take place at 6 p.m. at Arizona Federal Theatre, formerly known as Comerica Theater. It will run for about two hours.

If you want to attend, you can register your interest here. Keep in mind, however, that even if you register, you may not get to go, as there is limited capacity.

If you're looking for the debate on TV, this round is being co-hosted by CNN and Univision.

We don't know exactly which candidates will appear at the ides of March debate. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer dropped out of the race Saturday, Pete Buttigieg dropped out Sunday and Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced the end of her campaign Monday.

"Super Tuesday" is coming up with 14 primaries around the country, and after that comes "Dropout Wednesday," when more candidates give up.

There could be as few as three candidates on the stage by the time of the debate.

