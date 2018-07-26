12 News is live streaming our 'Sunday Square Off' debate with Senator Steve Smith and Tiffany Shedd.

“Sunday Square Off” moderator Brahm Resnik hosts a debate between Republican primary candidates for Arizona's First Congressional District seat - one of the swingiest districts in the state and one of the most diverse.

The candidates are attorney and business owner Tiffany Shedd of Eloy and State Sen. Steve Smith of Maricopa. The third candidate, Wendy Rogers, was unable to attend. The GOP primary winner faces Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran of Sedona in the general election.

