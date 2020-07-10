WATCH LIVE: Martha McSally and Mark Kelly debate before early voting in Arizona begins

This is likely to be the only debate between McSally and Kelly prior to the election.

PHOENIX — Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democratic challenger Mark Kelly meet Tuesday in what's likely to be the only debate of the race between the two combat veterans.

McSally will look to gain ground on Kelly, who has consistently led the race in polling and fundraising. In-person early voting in Arizona begins Wednesday and election officials around the state will begin dropping absentee ballots in the mail the same day.

TV spending in both the presidential and Senate races is smashing records, reflecting reliably red Arizona’s new status as a swing state.

Kelly, a former Navy pilot, is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived being shot in the head during a constituent event in Tucson in 2011. The couple went on to found an advocacy group that works around the country to advance gun-control laws such as a universal background check requirement.

As an Air Force pilot, McSally was the first American woman to fly in combat and later the first woman to command a fighter squadron in combat. After retiring, she was elected to the U.S. House from the district once represented by Giffords, repeatedly eking out narrow victories in a closely matched district.

She ran for Arizona's other Senate seat in 2018 but lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, and Gov. Doug Ducey later appointed her to the seat previously held by John McCain until his death from aggressive brain cancer in 2018.

Watch the debate below in a feed produced by The Arizona Republic:

Early voting for the 2020 election begins in Arizona on October 7.

About 80 percent of Arizonans usually choose to vote early, according to the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, a nonpartisan voter education organization.

And with huge voter turnout expected and the current pandemic, early voting is a viable option to cast to your ballot.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the November 3 election is October 23 at 5:00 p.m. Request a mail-in ballot.

When you get your ballot and have it filled out, you can drop it off at an area polling place, a dropbox, the County Recorder’s Office or Elections Office. Find drop box locations.

You can also mail in your ballot. Voters are encouraged to mail their ballots back at least a week before the election to make sure it is counted. Don’t forget to sign it!