The "Sunday Square Off" series of Arizona primary debates continues Friday morning with the Democratic candidates for state school superintendent: Kathy Hoffman and David Schapira.

Hoffman is making her first run for public office. She has been a public school teacher for five years.

Schapira has held several elective offices: state legislator, Tempe City Council member and school board member.

The two Democrats are running for the job held by Republican Diane Douglas. Douglas is running in a five-person GOP primary for superintendent.

The primary is Aug. 28. Early ballots are arriving in Arizona voters' mailboxes this week.

“Sunday Square Off” is broadcast on 12 News at 8 a.m. Sundays.

