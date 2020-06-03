PHOENIX — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is in Arizona Thursday.

The rally was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the same venue where President Donald Trump held a rally last month. Watch the live stream on this page at 6:30 p.m.

Sanders is in a delegate race with Joe Biden for the nomination. Sanders has performed well in states with high Latino populations like Nevada and California.

RELATED: 'Trump 2020' helicopter hovers over Bernie Sanders rally in Phoenix

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren drops out of 2020 presidential race

RELATED: What to know about traffic, security ahead of Bernie Sanders' Phoenix visit