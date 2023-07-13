Washington Post: Arizona prosecutors investigating “fake electors” scheme

Eleven Arizona Republicans signed a document representing a nonexistent organization and declared, “We are the electors who represent the legal voters of Arizona.”

ARIZONA, USA — The Washington Post reports that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has delegated a team of prosecutors to investigate the so-called “fake electors” of 2020.

Eleven Arizona Republicans signed a document representing a nonexistent organization and declared, “We are the electors who represent the legal voters of Arizona.” It was part of a scheme by the Trump campaign to organize phony electors in seven states.

Attorney General Kris Mayes vowed to look into the matter. According to the Post, prosecutors have contacted many people involved and their lawyers. Investigators are in the “fact-gathering” phase.

The “fake electors” under investigation include two lawmakers, Arizona State Senators Anthony Kern of Glendale and Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek. Tyler Bowyer of the far-right activist group Turning Point USA and then-state GOP Chair Kelli Ward also signed their name to the document.

Hoffman has defended his role in the scheme, saying he felt it was appropriate to provide Congress and the Vice President “dueling opinions.”

A top attorney for Mayes told the Post that the case would have to be “ironclad shut” if prosecutors were to proceed with charges.

