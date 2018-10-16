Phoenix saw record rainfall over the weekend and there's a chance those mail-in ballot might have been damaged inside your mailbox.

First off, you can still vote so DO NOT throw it out.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes says ballots damaged by the weather can be replaced.

Voters can call 602-506-1511 or visit one of the Vote Center around the Valley to get a new ballot.

Just make sure you do it before October 31, that's the final day to mail back your mail-in ballot.

But if you miss that deadline, you can always drop your ballot off at a polling place on Election Day.

