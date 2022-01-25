Latinx-focused political group looking to 'remove Kyrsten Sinema from the Senate'

Voto Latino said it will invest six figures to hold Sinema accountable during the upcoming 2024 primary.

A national political organization focused on Latinx voters announced it is launching a campaign to say "Adiós Sinema."

The organization, Voto Latino, said it would be investing six figures to hold Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema accountable during the 2024 primary.

"Sinema’s actions directly undermine and suppress the right and wellbeing of Latinos that elected her into office," Voto Latino said on its website. "In our 17-year history, we’ve been at the forefront of political, cultural, digital trends for organizing and activating Latinxs."

Reasons behind the organization's primary challenge include Sinema's refusal to change the filibuster to allow the passage of Democrats' voting-rights legislation, rejection of a federal minimum wage increase and approval of legislation that prohibited undocumented immigrants from getting COVID-19 stimulus checks.

The move comes after the Arizona Democratic Party formally censured U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Saturday for the same voting-rights blocking.

The censure was based on a party resolution last fall that put Sinema on notice.

The resolution warned that if she didn’t vote to reform the U.S. Senate’s filibuster rule to help pass Democrats’ voting-rights legislation, the party’s executive board would have the power to issue a vote of no confidence or issue a formal censure.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Sinema said the Senate's 60-vote majority rule was a "critical" tool in protecting American democracy.

"I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country," Sinema said previously.

