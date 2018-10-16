PHOENIX- The two congresswomen facing off for Sen. Jeff Flake's Senate seat held their one and only debate Monday.

Congresswoman Martha McSally (R) and Kyrsten Sinema (D) debated Monday night on PBS.

12 News held a panel for voters. The Arizona voters offered their thoughts on the debate.

The panel was split along party lines. Everyone on the panel said the two candidates had very different demeanors. Most describing McSally as the more aggressive of the two, while Sinema was more composed.

