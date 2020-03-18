PHOENIX — Personal information belonging to nearly 80 voters whose information is protected because they are victims of certain crimes was accidentally released, the Arizona Secretary of State's office said Tuesday evening.

Counties use reports gathered from the statewide voter database in early voting to produce ballot reports. The reports show who received and who returned early ballots. Counties regularly provide this information to political parties during an election, the secretary of state's office said.

In this case, 78 names of certain crime victims were included in the report.

“A county official informed us today that their report included protected voters,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “We contacted all the counties to let them know that their reports may also contain this protected information.”

Neither Maricopa nor Pima county voters were included in that report.

12 News has reached out to the secretary of state's office to see who, specifically, the information was released to.

RELATED:

Verify: Can you opt out of political texts?

Arizona voters are growing and getting younger. What does it mean for the 2020 presidential race?