We're 3 months from the Arizona Primary, here's what voters need to know

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona state Primary Election is less than three months away and voters may be searching for answers to their voting-related questions.

How do I vote?

Below is all the information needed to prepare to vote come Election Day.

When is the election?

The 2022 primary will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Early voting and the sending of mail-in ballots, upon request, begins July 6.

Who is running for office?

Races that voters can cast a ballot for include; governor, secretary of state, U.S. Senator and others.

For a full list and information on candidates running for offices, click here.

How to vote

Polling locations are set up based on your residential address. To find a polling location closest to you, click here.

Once you find your polling location, voters can report there on Election Day to cast their vote.

Before arriving, remember to bring one of the following forms of identification in List #1 and two forms of identification in List #2 or List 3.

List #1 - Sufficient Photo ID including name and address (One Required)

Valid Arizona driver license

Valid Arizona non-operating identification card

Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification

List #2 - Sufficient ID without a photograph that bears the name and address (Two Required)

Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television

Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election

Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration

Indian census card

Property tax statement of the elector's residence

Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification

Arizona vehicle insurance card

Recorder's Certificate

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification, including a voter registration card issued by the County Recorder

Any mailing to the elector marked “Official Election Material”

List #3 - Mix & Match from Lists #1 & #2 (Two Required)

Any valid photo identification from List 1 in which the address does not reasonably match the precinct register accompanied by a non-photo identification from List 2 in which the address does reasonably match the precinct register

U.S. Passport without address and one valid item from List 2

U.S. Military identification without address and one valid item from List 2

Deadlines

Arizona voters have until July 5 at 11:59 p.m. to register to vote in the Primary.

To request a mail-in ballot, click here. The deadline is July 22 at 5 p.m.

Look ahead

The Arizona General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

