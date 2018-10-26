Welcome to Prop 305, probably the most upside-down thing on your ballot—because the people who got this on the ballot in the first place want you to vote “no.”

Let me explain. The goal here is to veto a bill that the Arizona Legislature passed in 2017, SB 1431.

That bill expands the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program. Basically, it allows more people to use public cash and send it over to go to private education, homeschooling and more.

The people behind the bill say it’s all about options. But the people behind Prop 305 see it as a way to drain money from public schools, which, you may have heard, really want more funding right now.

So, to be clear here, a “yes” vote will keep SB 1431, set to expand school choice, in place.

A “no” vote will veto it and kill what some call a dangerous voucher program.

