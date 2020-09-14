Vice President Mike Pence to visit Phoenix on Friday

Vice President Mike Pence will visit the city on Friday, just days after President Donald Trump made a campaign stop at the Arizona Grand Resort.

PHOENIX — Phoenix will continue to be in the national spotlight this week.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit the city on Friday, just days after President Donald Trump made a campaign stop at the Arizona Grand Resort.

The White House announced Monday that Pence would participate in a Libre Initiative Roundtable for Hispanic Heritage Month and a Veterans for Trump event during his visit.

He will return to Washington, D.C. that same evening.

No other details about the upcoming trip were immediately released.

Pence has recently visited Arizona, both in July and August.

FROM AUGUST: