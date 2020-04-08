Vice President Mike Pence to visit with law enforcement in Arizona next week

The visit will come as President Donald Trump's campaign hammers Joe Biden in misleading ads that Biden wants to defund the police.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona next week for an official White House visit touting the administration's support of law enforcement, it was announced Tuesday.

The visit will come as President Donald Trump's campaign hammers likely Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in misleading ads that Biden wants to defund the police. The ads have been airing in Arizona.

Pence will visit Tucson and Mesa on Aug. 11.

He will accept the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police in Tucson.

He will also deliver remarks "reinforcing the Trump administration’s continued support of the men and women serving in law enforcement and their unwavering commitment to never defund the police," according to the White House.

In Mesa, Pence will participate in the Latter-day Saints for Trump Coalition rollout before returning to Washington, D.C. that same evening.

The White House said more information about Pence's trip will be announced.

This is not the first time Pence has visited Arizona amid a deadly pandemic that has so far sicked more than 180,000 Arizonans and killed more than 3,800 people in the state.

Pence met with Gov. Doug Ducey in Phoenix on July 1, where he praised Ducey for slowing the spread of the virus in Arizona. Ducey would later refer to June as "brutal" for how rapidly the virus spread following the end of the state's stay-at-home order.

Pence was scheduled to hold campaign events at the time, but they were postponed "out of an abundance of caution."