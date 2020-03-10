Vice President Mike Pence to host event in Peoria on Thursday

The "Make America Great Again!" Event will take place on the same day that former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will be in the state.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Vice President of the United States Mike Pence is coming to Peoria to host a "Make America Great Again!" Event on Thursday.

The event will take place at the same time Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will be in the state hosting their own campaign event.

The event will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the TYR Tactical corporate office in Peoria. TYR Tactical is a tactical gear outfitter in the field of military equipment.

The news about Vice President Pence's visit comes after President Donald Trump announced his scheduled campaign events, including two next week in Arizona, would be either postponed or be held virtually after the president tested positive for COVID-19.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the president’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement.