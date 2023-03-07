VP Kamala Harris to visit Phoenix in July

The Vice President is visiting the Valley of the Sun to meet with representatives from the Gila River Indian Community.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

It appears that Vice President Kamala Harris will be making a stop in the Grand Canyon State next month.

According to a release, Harris will visit Phoenix on July 6 to meet with representatives from the Gila River Indian Community. The Vice President will be in the Valley to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to Tribal Nations and Native communities.

Additional details on Harris' visit were not immediately released. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

