Two Tucson inmates indicted for alleged illegal voting during 2020 election

Officials say two people allegedly voted while they were still inmates at the Pima County Jail.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man and woman are both facing charges for allegedly illegally registering to vote and casting a vote in the 2020 General Election while they were inmates at the Pima County Jail, officials reported.

The Arizona Attorney's General Office revealed Wednesday that 25-year-old Michael Damian Herrera, of Tucson, and 29-year-old Shadae Alexis Smith, of Tucson were both indicted on one count of false registration and one count of illegal voting.

Officials alleged that the two falsely completed voter registration forms that indicated they had not been convicted of a felony or had their rights restored.

Herrera was previously convicted of three felonies and had not had his rights restored since his most recent conviction in 2018. Smith was convicted of two felonies and hasn't had her rights restored since her most recent conviction in 2010, the Attorney's General Office said.

Both are being held in the Pima County Jail. Herrera has a bond of $10,000 and Smith has one of $1,000.

In the past four months, four others were indicted for illegal voting during the 2020 election, the Attorney General's Office reported.

Of those indicted, three were accused of voting while inmates. Another was accused of voting with her dead mother's name.

