2 of Gov. Ducey's top aides leaving positions for advertising firm, Huckabee Sanders campaign

Gov. Ducey's Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff are leaving the governor's positions, Ducey announced Thursday morning on Twitter.

Daniel Scarpinato, who served at the chief of staff position for the governor, will be joining the national advertising firm Ascent Media.

"I’m thrilled to join them and their broader team, and to focus on the stuff I love: Campaigns, messaging, and winning," Scarpinato said in a recent tweet. "I am incredibly grateful to the Governor for the amazing opportunities he has afforded me and the trust he has placed in me."

Ducey's deputy chief of staff, Gretchen Conger, is leaving her position to head to Arkansas to act as the Senior Advisor to the Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign.

"I have so much to learn and I can’t wait to do it in Arkansas," Conger said in a tweet Thursday morning. "AZ will always have a special place in my heart, and I depart proud of what we have done and knowing the team is in very good hands."

Ducey made the announcements in a Twitter thread recapping the two aides' accomplishments over the course of his campaign.

The governor said that Scarpinato has displayed critical leadership during his 2014 transition to re-election and through the COVID-19 pandemic. Conger also acted as a critical part of Ducey's team as they focused on their initiatives and reforms.

"I am incredibly proud of Scarp and Gretchen and all the work they have done to serve Arizonans," Ducey said at the end of his Twitter thread, "We have a great team in the Governor’s Office, and there are more announcements to come!"

