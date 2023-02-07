Two Arizonans were personally invited to the State of the Union Address

Lynette Bonar from the Navajo Nation and Paul Sarzoza from Phoenix will be sitting with First Lady Jill Biden for the address.

PHOENIX — The State of the Union Address is happening Tuesday night, and two Arizonans have been personally invited by the White House to join First Lady Jill Biden for the speech.

These guests will join Dr. Biden and the Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, in the viewing box.

"Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech," the White House said in an official release. "They embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people."

Lynette Bonar

Lynette Bonar is a veteran from Tuba City and is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. Bonar served as a sergeant and former medic in the U.S. Army. She then spent almost two decades as a registered nurse and executive at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.

Bonar was joined by Dr. Biden for the opening of the corporation's Specialty Care Center in 2019, which was the first cancer center opened on a Native American Reservation.

The center provides cancer treatment and oncology services to the Navajo, Hopi, and San Juan Southern Paiute tribal members.

Paul Sarzoza

Paul Sarzoza is a small business owner from Phoenix. He's the president and CEO of Verde Clean, a facilities services company that works directly with TSMC. That semiconductor manufacturing company recently expanded into Arizona under President Biden's CHIPS and Science Act.

Sarzoza's business has swelled with the increased demand, and he plans to hire 150-200 new employees in the upcoming year. The White House says it's a demonstration of the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic plan at work.

The State of the Union Address is happening Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

