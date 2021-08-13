Tucson to require city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

City employees in Tucson will be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Regina Romero tweeted the message Friday night, but she didn’t provide information on when city workers will be required to get the shot and how they must submit proof of vaccination.

Arizona’s second-largest city directly employs more than 2,200 people, according to career website Zippia.

.@Cityoftucson will be requiring vaccinations for all persons employed by the city.



My thanks to my colleagues on the Council for approving this action for the protection of our workforce, our community, and our children. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) August 14, 2021

Romero also encouraged private employers to enact a similar requirement. Some of the state’s largest employers in healthcare have required workers to receive protection against the virus or face termination.

The mandate received pushback from some workers and sparked small protests towards the decision, although it is fully within a company’s right to mandate the vaccine.

Three COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been approved by the FDA. Some side effects have been reported, particularly for the Johnson & Johnson shot, but health officials across the world have concluded that the vaccine is safe.

The virus has led to the deaths of more than 600,000 people in the US so far, and unvaccinated people have accounted for an overwhelming majority of current COVID-19 infections.

The CDC has also encouraged people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Cases have been on the rise in Arizona due to the more infectious delta variant of COVID-19.

