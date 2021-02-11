Tucson expected to OK $15-minimum wage after first ballot returns

Prop 206 would raise the minimum wage for the City of Tucson to $13 an hour in 2022 and $15 an hour by 2025.

TUCSON, Ariz. — There were three propositions on the ballots in Tuesday's election in southern Arizona, from Proposition 206 and 410 in the City of Tucson to Proposition 487 in Vail.

There were two in which voters living in City of Tucson limits were able to decide on - Prop 206 and Prop 410, both dealing with increased wages.

Prop 410 would raise the Tucson Mayor and City Council members' salaries $12,000 each. They haven't received a raise since 1999. If passed, Prop 410 would increase the mayor's salary from $42,000 to $54,000 per year and city council members' salary from $24,000 to $36,000 per year.

On Tuesday, results showed that there were 59.99% "yes" votes for Prop 206 and 32.36% "no" votes with 67,801 reported votes.

In addition, results showed that there were 46.17% "yes" votes for Prop 410 and 45.96% "no" votes with 67,633 reported votes.

To view the complete results of this election, visit tucsonaz.gov.

