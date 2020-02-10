Trump's campaign events in Arizona to be postponed or held virtually after COVID-19 diagnosis

The president's campaign made the announcement Friday, in the wake of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump's scheduled campaign events, including two next week in Arizona, will be either postponed or be held virtually.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the president’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement.

"In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead."

Vice President Mike Pence plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events, Stepien said. He tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.

Trump was scheduled to come to Tucson and Flagstaff on Monday and Tuesday.

The president was expected to deliver remarks at the Tucson International Airport on Monday and speak at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport on Tuesday.

He was last in Arizona on Sept. 14 for a roundtable event in Phoenix.

Trump announced on Twitter late Thursday that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said in the tweet. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"

