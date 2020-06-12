Trump says Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The related video above was published Nov. 19.
President Donald Trump's lawyer former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon that Giuliani has the coronavirus, saying "get better soon Rudy, we will carry on."
Giuliani has been part of the president's efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election. Trump has been seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win of the vote, with Giuliani appearing in court for the first time in decades to argue what have been found as baseless claims that election fraud had occurred.