Trump says he will never endorse Ducey for Senate ahead of Arizona visit

The former president said Friday he will never support Gov. Doug Ducey's rumored ambitions for federal office.

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump is again ridiculing Gov. Doug Ducey, more than a year after he criticized him for certifying Arizona's 2020 election results that declared Joe Biden the state's victor.

The day before his scheduled visit to Pinal County, Trump released a statement Friday announcing he'd never support Ducey's possible ambitions to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

"Rumors are that Doug Ducey, the weak RINO Governor from Arizona, is being pushed by Old Crow Mitch McConnell to run for the U.S. Senate," Trump said in a statement. "He will never have my endorsement or the support of MAGA Nation!"

The Republican governor has previously denied any plans to run for a Senate seat. But a recent Politico article suggests rumors are still swirling among political insiders that Ducey could be considering a last-minute Senate run.

The governor's relationship with Trump has publicly started to crumble over the last year after the former president began to allege rampant voter fraud cost him Arizona in the 2020 presidential election.

Officials at the state and county levels have repeatedly rejected claims that Arizona's elections were mishandled.

Maricopa County recently released a report that defiantly disputed claims of wrongdoing made in a Republican-led review of the county's 2020 ballots.

Ducey had been a supporter of Trump's during the election and campaigned for him in 2020. But their relationship soured after Ducey started to distance himself from Trump's fraud conspiracies.

Ducey notably silenced a call from Trump as the governor was certifying Arizona's election results. The former president later blasted Ducey on Twitter by retweeting a comment that said Ducey "has betrayed the people of Arizona."

