Trump indicted by grand jury: Valley lawyer weighs in on what happens next

The situation is unprecedented but one Valley legal expert said the former president will move through the legal system like anyone else

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury on Thursday on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It's the first time a former president has ever been indicted for a crime, but that doesn't mean the process will be any different.

“It's amazing that we find ourselves here that a former president has been indicted and these charges are especially salacious,” said former federal prosecutor and Phoenix attorney Mark Kokanovich

The charges are still sealed, but the investigation is centered on payments made in 2016 to silence an extramarital affair.

While this is the first time anything like this has happened, Kokanovich said Trump will undergo the same legal process as anyone else.

"It's all going to play out in the open," Kokanovich said.

That means Trump will have to make an initial appearance in New York. At that time the court will determine if he is a flight risk or danger to the public. It will also mean the former commander-in-chief must enter a plea for the charges he is facing.

"Most defendants end up pleading guilty," Kokanovich said. "It would surprise me if Donald Trump pled in this case."

It could end up before a jury. However, because the indictment is still sealed until Trump makes his first appearance, it is still not known what specific charges he is facing. The evidence that led to the indictment is also sealed until that time.

At this time, reports by CNN claim that the initial appearance will happen this upcoming Tuesday with Trump planning on surrendering to the court. However, Kokanovich said if Trump does not surrender, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

"We don't know exactly how it's going to play out and far be it for me to try to predict what Donald Trump is going to do," he said.

Up to Speed