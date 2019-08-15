On the heels of a now-viral confrontation involving Chris Cuomo the Trump campaign is selling T-shirts in an attempt, it would appear, to annoy the CNN anchor.

The description of the "limited edition" shirt on the Trump campaign website literally asks buyers to "help us annoy Chris Cuomo."

"The truth hurts," the website reads. "He totally lost it."

The description is referencing a viral video which shows the CNN anchor's profanity-laced reaction after a man apparently called him "Fredo," a reference to the character from the "Godfather" movies. In the video, Cuomo says that reference is an anti-Italian slur on par with other ethnic slurs.

READ: CNN backs Chris Cuomo after caught-on-video confrontation

A CNN spokesman referred to the encounter as an "orchestrated setup," while Cuomo himself said, "I should be better than the guys baiting me."

President Trump also tweeted about the encounter saying Cuomo "shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon."

This is not the first time the president has sold merchandise in an attempt to capitalize on viral moments.

Current items for sale on his campaign website include space force gear, "WITCH HUNT!" tweet coffee mugs and a T-shirt with an image of California congressman Adam Schiff calling him "pencil neck."

The "Unhinged" T-shirt is available "while supplies last," the campaign website says.

The Associated Press contributed