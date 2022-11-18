Kari Lake used nearly 2 minutes of 'I Won't Back Down.' Tom Petty's estate says that's illegal

The famous singer's estate called Lake's use of the song "illegal" and "unauthorized."

ARIZONA, USA — Tom Petty's estate is "exploring all legal options" against former Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake due to a video she posted on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Lake posted a nearly two-minute video showing footage of her on the campaign trail. There was no audio in the video, other than Tom Petty's song "I Won't Back Down."

The estate tweeted Thursday night that numerous fans brought the video to their attention.

"This is illegal," the tweet said. "We are exploring all of our legal options to stop this unauthorized use and to prohibit future misappropriations of Tom’s beloved anthem."

As of Friday morning, Lake has not publicly responded to the estate.

The Tom Petty estate and our partners were shocked to find out that Tom’s song “I Won’t Back Down” was stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lake’s failed campaign. pic.twitter.com/DoT71whO43 — Tom Petty (@tompetty) November 18, 2022

