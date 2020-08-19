Invest in Ed initiative will be on November ballot after Arizona supreme court ruling

Following an appeal process for the second time in two years, Invest in Ed has been approved for the Arizona ballot.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Invest in Ed Act initiative was created as a way to raise about $1 billion for K-12 schools by raising income tax rates for high earners.

The initiative as well as the state law that allows voters to legislate the ballot box were at stake with the court hearing.

The Supreme Court of Arizona ruled Wednesday that the revised 100-word description of the initiative "did not create a significant danger of confusion" and was fair enough to reverse the previous trial decision.