Arizona cities outlining plans for future recreational marijuana sales

After the passage of Prop 207, cities are mainly dealing with the business side of things.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Cities across the Valley are grappling with how to handle the legalization of recreational marijuana.

After the passage of Prop 207, cities are mainly dealing with the business side of things.

Chandler is the latest city to pass new regulations for the upcoming legalized sale of recreational marijuana.

One of the regulations is that recreational marijuana can’t be used on city property. Also, new dispensaries would be limited.

“This ordinance would limit the sale of recreational to an already approved medical marijuana dispensary,” said Chandler City Attorney Kelly Schwab.

Right now, Chandler has one medical marijuana dispensary within city limits, and three just outside city limits.

“They’re limiting new establishments that don’t have the dual license holder status,” says Paul Paredes, cannabis consultant at AZMJ Logic.

Chandler is one of many Valley cities trying to get ahead of legalized marijuana since the passage of Prop 207.

“Not so much the consumption side of it, because again, consumption was already addressed not being in public,” says Schwab.

Scottsdale and Gilbert, like Chandler, are banning recreational-only dispensaries. With the state only allowing about 26 recreational-only dispensaries, the latest ordinances limit where they can go.