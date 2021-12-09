'I call for Katie Hobbs to resign from office': Talonya Adams responds to Hobbs apology

Adams said that Hobbs is a racist according to the dictionary definition and is not fit to hold office at a press conference she held on Thursday.

Talonya Adams called for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to resign from office and drop out of the state's governor race at a press conference on Thursday.

Adams, who won a multimillion-dollar jury award for racial and sex discrimination by the Arizona State Senate that she blamed Hobbs for, held a press conference responding to an apology Hobbs tweeted on Wednesday.

"Are we going to continue to allow individuals that engage in and deal with abuse of power and racism to lead this state?" Adams said. "Whether it is Kari Lake or Katie Hobbs, I would hope that Arizonas would uniformly say no."

Adams said she was fired based entirely on a decision made by Hobbs and said the apology was Hobbs trying to get over a political hurdle. Adams also said she hasn't had a conversation with Hobbs since 2015.

"Is Katie Hobbs a racist as defined by the Oxford dictionary? Yes, she is," Adams said after reading the definition of racist in a dictionary. "Is she worthy of sitting in any role of government? No, she is not."

Adams has previously said that she thinks Hobbs has "always been very uncomfortable with minorities" and "wholly disconnected from people of color."

According to court documents, the jury awarded Adams $2 million in compensation for damages suffered because of the retaliatory firing. She was awarded $750,000 for the discrimination itself.

Adams filed her civil rights lawsuit against the Arizona Senate. No individual staffers or senators were named as defendants, so the jury and judge didn't assign culpability to any of Adams' supervisors.

