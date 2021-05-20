Suspicious package sent to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann under investigation

The package was found at the Arizona State Senate building where Department of Public Safety troopers secured it and sent it to a lab to determine what’s inside.

PHOENIX — A package containing an unknown substance and addressed to Senate President Karen Fann on Thursday is being investigated.

No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the substance contained in the package is still unknown.

Fann has been leading the controversial audit of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots along with the contracted Cyber Ninjas group.

The results of the 2020 election were verified by the county’s Republican leaders, Gov. Doug Ducey, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, and two independent auditors already.

Even still, Fan has vehemently defended the audit that is on hold until May 24 due to graduation ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

