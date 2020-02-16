PHOENIX — All eyes will be on Phoenix next month as the Democratic presidential candidates roll into town.

CNN will be hosting a live debate at 6 p.m. on March 15, just two days before the March 17 Arizona presidential preference election.

It's exciting news for Democrats, but a new challenge for the people who run our elections and for voters. Here's why:

Big week ahead: Voting in Arizona starts this week. Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote. This is a closed primary, so voters must register as a Democrat in order to cast a ballot.

On Wednesday, early ballots will be mailed to voters who requested one. The ballots will start arriving in mailboxes next weekend.

Typically, 70 to 75 percent of the voters in Maricopa County - whose population is larger than Arizona's 14 other counties combined - cast early ballots.

What kind of voter are you? In covering eight election cycles in Arizona, I've learned voters have their own routines. Some get their early ballot, fill it out and toss it back in the mail. Others wait and wait ... and might walk their early ballot into a polling place on Election Day.

Check calendar before you vote: The Democratic presidential race is heading into a brutal stretch of primaries over the next four weeks that will winnow the field. There are two dozen primaries or caucuses between now and March 17. California and Texas are among the 14 states voting on "Super Tuesday," March 3.

Arizona voters will receive a primary ballot that lists 18 Democratic candidates. At least seven of them have dropped out since the ballot order was set in December.

That creates plenty of opportunities for a wasted vote on a candidate who won't be around on March 17.

Add debate to the mix: The March 15 debate in Phoenix, announced last week, could carry the highest stakes of any Democratic debate to date: a smaller field of candidates, with perhaps just a few having the party nomination within reach.

The debate could provide valuable information to help voters make a decision.

The wild card: Here's where the debate becomes a wild card for the people running our elections: The suggested deadline for putting early ballots in the mail is March 11. If early voters do wait to cast their early ballot until after the debate, they'll have to drop it off at a polling place.

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo told me on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off" that if large numbers of voters do that, it could be the kind of Election Day surprise that scrambles the best-laid plans for a smooth vote.

Are elections officials ready? This will be the first Maricopa County election in almost 70 years run by the five-member County Board.

When it took over responsibility for Election Day under an agreement with the county recorder's office, the County Board set itself up with a gold-plated plan: millions of dollars for new equipment and elections staffing.

Gallardo says there will be line monitors at polls to direct voters to the right place.

One of the contributors to the 2016 presidential primary fiasco was a large number of people who clogged lines at the polls but either weren't registered or eligible to vote.

Gallardo has another piece of advice for voters: Double check your polling place before heading out. The location could be different from where you cast a ballot in 2018 or 2016.