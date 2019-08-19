Valley immigration attorney Yasser Sanchez says he put in thousands of hours as a volunteer and gave thousands of dollars as a donor to the Republican Party.

Now he’s left the party.

On this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off,” Sanchez explains why he believes there’s no room for Latinos in the party he joined almost 20 years ago.

Come November 2020, Sanchez expects to be casting a vote for a Democrat for president.

