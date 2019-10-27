PHOENIX — Andy Biggs of Gilbert joined House Republicans' slow-motion stampede last week into a closed-door impeachment hearing at the Capitol.

He railed against the "corrupt ... Soviet-style" proceedings.

Is Biggs right? What are the rules for impeachment hearings?

The answer: There are very few rules, according to James Goodnow, a legal and political analyst, as well as managing partner of the Phoenix law firm Fennemore Craig.

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," Goodnow walks us through the U.S. Constitution and the sparse history of presidential impeachments in Congress.

Where are the tax bills? Your property taxes are probably going up. Why isn't the Maricopa County treasurer telling you that?

Arizona Republic real estate columnist Catherine Reagor tells us what happened after she learned Republican Treasurer Royce Flora didn't send out tax information to homeowners this year, as required by state law.

Flora's office refused to respond to Reagor's questions because she works for the "fake news" Arizona Republic, according to Reagor.

This weekend, Flora gave in and mailed the notices to property owners. (Homeowners who don't have mortgages did receive the tax notices earlier.)

Looming 'tragedy' for schools? The governor, Legislature and voters have approved hundreds of millions of dollars in new school funding over the last three years.

So why are so many school districts going back to voters for more money in the Nov. 5 election?

Kiana Sears, a member of the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board, explains why it would be a "tragedy" if voters rejected the funding request by her district, the largest in the state.

