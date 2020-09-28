Voting flash points: Expert reveals where election results could be delayed on Nov. 3

Former Maricopa County official says 3 swing states get late start on ballot count. Also on 'Sunday Square Off': Tipirneni on CD6 race, Steele on McCain endorsement

PHOENIX — With the FBI warning that foreign sources might spread disinformation about the November election results, this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off” arms you with the best information about the run-up to Nov. 3 and the potential voting flash points on Election Day.

Tammy Patrick, a former Maricopa County elections official who is now a senior elections adviser at the Washington, D.C.-based Democracy Fund, says the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could be slow to report results because they don’t start counting ballots until Election Day.

Maricopa County, a swing county in the presidential election, starts counting early ballots two weeks before the election.

Patrick also discusses President Donald Trump’s potential impact on elections officials and on the vote itself.

Also on “Square Off”:

-Democrat Dr. Hiral Tipirneni hopes to take advantage of Republican Congressman David Schweikert's ethics scandal, which has out his GOP seat in the Northeast Valley in play. Tipirneni explains how she’ll appeal to Republican voters.

-Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele, now a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, which opposes President Trump, discusses the impact of Cindy McCain's endorsement of Joe Biden, whether any Republicans in Congress would stand in Trump's way if he rejected the election results, and much more.

