The country is divided over the impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. But what about on our college campuses?

It matters more than in past years. Here in Arizona, the voting data points to an expanding turnout by younger voters in 2020.

RELATED: Arizona voters are growing and getting younger. What does it mean for the 2020 presidential race?

Arizona’s top college Republican and the top college Democrat join me on “Sunday Square Off” to give us their views of the issues that matter to students.

My guests are Judah Waxelbaum, chairman of the Arizona Federation of College Republicans, and David Huff, president of the Young Democrats of Arizona.

Also on ”Square Off,” our 2020 legislative look ahead: Over the next eight weeks we'll give you a head’s up on the issues that we'll be hearing about once the Legislature gets back to work in eight weeks, on Jan. 13.

On this weekend’s show, we get some insights on school funding plan that would get more money to Arizona schools whose students come from homes with high poverty rates. Supporters say poverty is one of the greatest obstacles to students' success.

Joining us are Meghaen Dell'Artino, representing the Education Finance Reform Group, and Dawn Penich-Thacker of Save Our Schools Arizona.

“Sunday Square Off” airs at 8 a.m. Sunday on 12 News, after NBC’s “Meet the Press,” with moderator Chuck Todd.

You can find past “Square Off” segments online at 12news.com/YouTube.

RELATED: NBC News spotlights Maricopa County in 2020 presidential election