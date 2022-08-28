x
What the 'Authoritarian Playbook' can teach us

Jennifer Dresden, one of the authors of the Authoritarian Playbook, says modern authoritarians are slicing away at democracy "one sliver at a time."

PHOENIX — Jennifer Dresden, one of the authors of the Authoritarian Playbook, says modern authoritarians "use salami tactics, slicing away at democracy a sliver at a time." 

She explains why something that might look like politics as usual really isn't.

